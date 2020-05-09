Washburn professors 3D printing “ear savers” for healthcare workers

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Professors at Washburn University are using 3D printing to help local healthcare workers at Stormont Vail. Dr. Cherry Steffen and Dr. David Pownell are running 3D printers in their homes around the clock to produce medical mask clips. The clips are also referred to as ear savers. They hold masks in place while preventing irritation from prolonged use.

The professors are printing about 700 ear savers per week.

“it just so happened that I found that project online and we started printing them and then we reached out to Stormont Vail and asked them if we could use them and they said, yes, could we print 2,000,” Dr. Cherry Steffen told KSNT News. “When you wear those masks every day that elastic piece it pulls on your ears and after a while they get irritated, so the point was this could help keep that from happening.”

It takes about two and a half hours to print four ear savers.