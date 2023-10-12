TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University announced a new initiative that could jump-start high school students on their path to a college degree.

On Thursday, Washburn University announced a program called the Concurrent Enrollment Partnership (CEP) that will allow Shawnee County students to take dual credit courses as early as their sophomore year in high school, according to a press release from the university.

“Not only will this have a positive effect on enrollment, but it also greatly simplifies the enrollment process for our students and gives them some peace of mind about their future,” said Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success, dean of university libraries at Washburn. “We are thrilled to offer our CEP students this streamlined approach that is unique among Kansas universities.”

On Monday, Oct. 9, the university sent emails to over 550 high school students to inform them of their automatic admission, according to the university.

Students will earn college credit at half the regular tuition rate. Students who complete nine or more credit hours are eligible for a $1,000 housing scholarship to live on campus, GPA-based merit scholarships and other aid opportunities, according to the university.

Students must have a 3.0 GPA or higher and attend one of the following schools:

Hayden

Highland Park

Seaman

Shawnee Heights

Silver Lake

TCALC

Topeka High

Topeka West

Washburn Rural

To learn more about Washburn’s CEP initiative, click here.

