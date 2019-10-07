Washburn Rural cheerleaders host Lil’ Blues clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Washburn Rural High School cheerleaders welcomed some new additions to the squad Sunday.

The team held their Lil’ Blues cheer clinic at the high school.

Kids learned cheers, jumps, and even did some stunts.

Head cheer coach Taylor McKaig said it’s one of the teams favorite traditions.

“It’s such a fun and exciting experience watching them grow and become high school cheerleaders eventually and seeing their throwback pictures from when they were here for their clinics growing up,” said McKaig.

They had over 150 participants this year. They’ll be joining the cheerleaders on the sidelines at Friday’s game against Topeka High School.