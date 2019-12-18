Washburn Rural High School program recognized by ESPN

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – ESPN is recognizing a local high school for connecting students of all backgrounds.

Washburn Rural started the Unified Sports Program in 2014.

The program gives students with and without disabilities the opportunity to play sports together.

Thanks to one teacher’s vision for the program, the school has now gained the status as a Unified Champion school.

That means they’ve met national requirements that say their school is inclusive for all students.

“It’s really great for our individuals with disabilities, but what it does for our students that don’t have disabilities that learn to play and work beside these people, it’s life,” Kak Eli-Schneider, the teacher who started the school’s program, said. “They’ll teach their kids to be accepting, who will teach their kids and their kids, and that’s the whole point.”

ESPN also named the local high school as one of the top 34 Unified Sports Programs in the country.