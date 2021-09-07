Washburn Rural High School students speak out to school board about dress code policy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Auburn-Washburn Unified School District is seeing tension arise among students about the dress code policy. Students at Washburn Rural High School held a protest on September 3 regarding the dress code.

Tuesday evening, a group of students spoke in front of the USD 437 school board about the protest. Students told KSNT News that around 12 people participated in the protest by wearing clothing that broke the dress code, such as tank tops. On that same day, more than 30 students were then taken into the school’s auditorium and then threatened with detention for breaking the dress code.

The current dress code policy does not allow tank tops without sides or any other form of revealing clothing. The students at the board meeting said they believe the policy discriminates against female students.

One student at the board meeting has talked to high school leaders since the protest about potentially reviewing the dress code.

“I talked with our principal today for a good hour, hour and a half about reform of the dress code,” Mackenzie Smith, a Junior at Washburn Rural High School said. “We have a women’s march planned and lots of stuff. They said they are going to look into the dress code and change some wording.”

School board members said the dress code is determined on a school-based level, but they appreciate students speaking up and discussing matters that are important to them.