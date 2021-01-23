Washburn Rural theatre students, production staff grateful to return to stage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn Rural High School’s theatre students got to keep pursuing their passion and get back on stage to perform the musical “Lucky Stiff” despite the pandemic making for an unusual performance.

The students and staff involved in the production of the romantic-comedy, murder-mystery musical said the opportunity to perform, even with the changes of a pandemic, made it all worth it.

“That’s what made it worthwhile,” said Connie McGinnis, the show director and speech and theatre teacher at Washburn Rural High School. “They just want to do theatre, they want to be on stage, and we’re so excited to be able to do that still.”

The cast consisted of nine students, all of which maintained social distancing and wore masks during the performance.

The auditorium, typically packed with over 700 people, could only seat 100 for safety. However, the theatre also livestreamed the performance.

The school is planning for another show this spring, and McGinnis encourages people to check it out in-person, if able.