Washburn Softball team’s home opener comes early thanks to newly renovated field

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Washburn softball team is starting its season off with some changes, the main one being its brand new field.

The field was completely renovated over the summer, adding all new turf, fences, bullpens and batting cages.

The team had its home opener a week earlier than anticipated because of the renovations.

This weekend’s games were a part of the Emporia State Classic and were supposed to take place at Emporia State. But, due to wet field conditions, some of those games were moved to Washburn.

“We’re excited to play at home and get some of our fan base out here, which was really nice,” said Head Coach Brenda Holaday. “The other teams that came here were very complimentary of the field and some of them have been here through the years and know what it used to look like, so we’re really glad to get to play here.”

Holaday said before the new field, they only had four home games last season because of rain-outs. Just over this weekend, they’ve already had six.

