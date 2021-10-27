Washburn Students celebrate homecoming week with ‘Scorch on the Porch’

Topeka, (KSNT) – Washburn University is in the middle of homecoming week and the students are celebrating with a “Scorch on the Porch” in the Memorial Union. This year’s Homecoming theme is “The Roaring 20’s!

“This is our annual Scorch on the Porch for homecoming week. We kicked off homecoming week on Monday with a dance, last night was open mic, today is Scorch on the Porch, Thursday is our pep rally, Friday is our Alumni After Hours at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center and Saturday is the parade, tailgating parties and the football game at 1:00 p.m.” Ariel Smith, Washburn University Special Events Director for the Student Government Association.

The annual Scorch on the Porch event provides students a way to celebrate homecoming with free giveaways, a top hat judging contest, games, live music, food and drinks, and information booths about activities and organizations on campus.