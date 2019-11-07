Washburn students collect medical supplies to help local clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Local college students are stepping up to help a Topeka clinic serve more people in the community.

Phi Theta Kappa alumni at Washburn University are collecting medical supplies for Pine Ridge Family Health Center.

The clinic is operated by the Topeka Housing Authority and typically serves low-income families in Topeka.

They say the items will help ensure they have the things they need to keep helping those in need.

“Part of our goal is to keep people out of the emergency room and help them have well productive lives,” said Health Service Administrator at Pine Ridge Family Health Center Laurie Sodamann. “We want them to be able to go to work and go to school and not miss out on the opportunities that life has.”

Collection boxes for the items are placed throughout the Washburn campus. They’ll be collecting those items until Monday, Nov. 11.

