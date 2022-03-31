TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ahead of a controversial conservative speaker’s appearance Thursday at Washburn University, students gathered for ‘Trans Visibility Day.’

A campus group, the Young American Foundation, invited Michael Knowles, a conservative commentator and author, to speak at a campus event at 7 p.m. While Washburn University did not invite him, he did gain a venue at the college’s A/B Room in the Memorial Union through the student group.

The podcast host for “The Daily Wire” made a social media post ahead of his speaking event, which stirred up a negative response from some students and professors at Washburn.

“Will be discussing how to end this transgenderism madness once and for all,” Knowles wrote. “Hope to see you there!”

(KSNT Photo/Matthew Johnstone)

Washburn College Republicans, while not the group that invited him, shared the post. With word spreading online of Knowles comment, another group at Washburn planned a rally at 4:30 p.m. ahead of his event.

The gathered students and faculty told KSNT 27 News they were not there to protest Knowles.

“This isn’t a protest or rally against the speaker, nor is it against people with conservative values or people who may disagree, whatever have their own opinions,” Sierra Jeter, one of the event organizers, said. “This is to show support for our transgender and nonbinary students and show them they have this community that will rally behind them and protect them no matter what.”

(KSNT Photo/Matthew Johnstone)

The gathering was accompanied by rainbow flags and sidewalk chalk messages, including “Trans Lives Matter.”