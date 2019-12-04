Washburn students hold shoe drive to help Doorstep Inc. of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Students at Washburn are asking you to give some of your shoes the boot and donate them to a good cause.

Members of the organization Phi Theta Kappa Alumni at Washburn are holding a shoe drive to help Doorstep Inc. of Topeka.

President Emily Jardon said it’s a simple way to give back to people in need during the holidays.

“A lot of our donations do come from the dorms as well as from people who are just like, ‘Hey this is what I can do and this is what I can give’,” Jardon said. “So, providing that opportunity is really great as well.”

They are taking new or gently-used shoes. You can drop those off at boxes around the Washburn campus through Dec. 20.