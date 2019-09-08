Washburn students look to educate younger generations with memorial

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Washburn students are coming together to remember those who lost their lives in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

For the second year in a row, members of the Washburn University College Republicans and Democrats will be putting together a memorial on campus to honor those who were killed in the attacks.

While they may have different political beliefs, they said putting on the memorial is a way for them to work together while educating some of the younger students.

It was a day that would change life as we knew it here in the United States.

“I was four years old at the time,” said President of the Washburn University College Republicans Charlee Bonczkowski. “I didn’t really know much, but it’s more so, I remember the feeling of that day.”

Members of the two organizations will put up 2,977 flags on campus for each person who lost their life in the attacks.

“While we can’t agree on everything, we try to work together when we can on things we agree about,” said President of the Washburn University College Democrats Jackson Woods. “One of the things we agree on is the importance of remembering this historical event where there were so many lives lost.”

But, it’s not just about remembering.

“Setting up this memorial and talking to each other while doing it, working together, making it look all nice and that’s something that we want to set an example of working together to make something good in the community,” said Woods.

It’s also about educating the younger generation. Some of which weren’t even born yet when it happened.

“It’s more than just having a memorial on campus,” said Bonczkowski. “It’s also an educational experience and teaching the freshman class, especially.”

Through their collaboration, both Bonczkowski and Woods hope to make the memorial a Washburn tradition that will continue for years to come.

The two clubs will be putting the flags up Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on the East Union Lawn. Everyone is welcome to come and help.

In order to make that memorial happen, they’re asking for the community’s help. The groups are raising money to buy the flags and supplies. To find out how you can donate, click HERE.

They will also be hosting an event with guest speakers at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in the Kansas Room located in Memorial Union.