Washburn students participate in unity walk

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people gathered at Washburn University Thursday to have a unity walk in honor of George Floyd.

Students and city leaders met to share stories and help address police brutality. The event started with students giving speeches. Some shared what it was like growing up black and the problem’s they’ve faced.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran and the Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay also participated. After nine minutes of silence, the group marched from the bell tower to Morgan Hall.

“Being able to speak freely without persecution like this in a free environment like this. Honestly it is such a blessing to be heard and be listened to,” student Victoria Smith said.

Washburn is keeping the conversation going by having an online forum at 11 a.m. Friday.