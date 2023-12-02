TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Tech turned into Santa’s workshop Friday during the 10th annual Toy Build.

John Lemon started the Toy Build tradition 11 years ago, combining his love for Christmas with community service.

“It started out fairly small, I think we had 500 toys the first year we did it. And we’ve worked out way up to 1,250 toys,” Lemon said.

It’s important to Lemon that students know the importance of giving back to the community. More than 350 volunteers attended the event.

The toys will be distributed across 27 counties in northeast Kansas.