TOPEKA (KSNT)- Dr. Mike Strohschein, the dean of Washburn Tech, joined the 27 News Morning show to tout the latest accomplishments and further plans for the institute.

Just recently, Washburn Tech celebrated its 10th Annual National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day. He said that this originated here in Shawnee County.

“Much like an athletic signing day, this is for students who are committing their lives and their careers to workforce development as the first step to their education pathway,” Dr. Strohschein said.

Continuing with workforce development, Dr. Strohschein also spoke on the $100,000 grant Washburn Tech received for the Apprenticeship Pilot Grant from the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship.

Dr. Strohschein described what the grant will do for the students at Washburn Tech.

“We are looking at apprenticeships in manufacturing, health and even the education profession,” Dr. Strohschein said. “So these dollars are really seed dollars to build up capacity to meet needs. It’s a different way for us to meet those workforce needs.”

Lastly, the dean chatted about some opportunities Washburn Tech has for some younger professionals this summer. They will be offering two different types of summer camps; one for middle schoolers and the other for high schoolers.

For middle schoolers, the dates will be from June 5-8. Meanwhile, high school students are reserved for June 12-15.

“They’ll be doing a variety of activities, “ Dr. Strohschein said. “Anything from heavy construction to electrical, culinary, surgical tech and sterile processing. So, it’s an exposure for individuals to really think about broadly, even in the middle school area, about what you want to do and what do you want to be when you enter the workforce.”

He emphasized that spots for those summer camps are filling up quickly, and he urges anyone that is interested to take the initiative and sign up.

If you are interested in registering for a summer camp, click here.

For more information on the topics discussed in this article, you can watch the full interview above.