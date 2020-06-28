Washburn Tech offers Blacksmithing class for beginners

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn Tech is bringing back a craft that’s been around for centuries with their introductory Blacksmithing class.

The class is open to all skill levels and anyone over the age of 16 and students get to take home whatever they make.

During this weekend’s class, students learned the basics of the craft like how to hold a hammer and the different parts or types of an anvil.

Richard Anderson instructs the class and says they use heat to form iron into shapes, so they also go over safety in the class.

Anderson says blacksmithing was the main way people made tools up until the late 1800s in the industrial revolution and is one of the oldest skills there is.

He says the craft did die off for a bit because it’s cheaper to buy a machine made tool rather than a hand made tool but interest is coming back.

“People want to be able to create things with their own hands. they want to make their own tools, they want to have that sense of independence and artistic expression,” Anderson said.

Like one of the students in this weekend’s class, Braden Palmberg. He enrolled him and his son because they have family ties to the profession.

“My family has a history of blacksmiths, like my great-grandpa for example was a blacksmith. So I thought it’d be fun to toy around with some of the trades of my family’s past,” Palmberg said.

He says he never got to make anything growing up so this weekend’s class has been great to learn some new skills and share the craft with his son and others.

“There’s kind of a camaraderie that’s built among the class and it’s been kind of fun to watch other people’s projects and different ideas and expressions,” Palmberg said.

He says he’s even considered setting up a blacksmithing shop with his son, but for now, he will continue to experiment and hopefully take another class at Washburn Tech in the future.



Anderson says he’s hoping to have another class like today’s in the fall or late July, depending on the weather.

For more information on how to sign up for the next class, Anderson says to contact Teresa Vasquez at 785-670-3353.