Washburn Tech reopens for in-person, hybrid programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Classes are in session at Washburn Tech, but they look a little different amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Only about half of the programs are completely in-person. Class sizes are limited for those face-to-face programs and students are spread out in larger classrooms.

The remaining programs are in a hybrid-learning format. Students come to campus twice a week on a staggered schedule. When they aren’t in-person, they are engaged in online learning.

On Fridays, all of the students enrolled in hybrid programs attend classes online. Students who missed classes can come in on Friday to makeup anything they missed.

Every person on campus is required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Alan Seams, Director of Instruction and staff development, says technical education doesn’t lend itself to virtual learning because so much of the program comes from hands-on activities. Even then, he says instructors and students are adapting.

Washburn Tech has also purchased a few new pieces of technology like video cameras and large monitors. This helps instructors show their students how to do tasks without requiring people to crowd around one workspace.

“It was a little hectic that first day just because it was the first day,” Seams said.

Students are just happy to be back, he said.

“I’ve heard the comment that they think students are feeling good because they’re back to some kind of normality that they didn’t have before,” Seams said.