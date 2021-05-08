Washburn Tech’s Recycled Rides Giveaway returns

TOPEKA (KANSAS) – Two local women are now the proud new owners of cars thanks to Washburn Tech’s Recycled Rides Giveaway.

This year’s recipients are Natalie Rodriguez and Amber Strait.

Rodriguez is a soon-to-be mother of two and Strait has never owned a car before.



Washburn Tech students work on the cars and use donations from State Farm that help make the program possible.

“I will be able to go to work now without having to ask for a ride. No more cab service, no more waiting for the bus. I can get to the work in the mornings, be able to come back home,” Strait said.

“I’ll be able to be on time to work, be able to come home earlier, be able to take my kids to their appointments on time, and not be late,” Rodriguez said.

This was the 10th anniversary of Recycled Rides and Friday, Washburn Tech gave away the 29th and 30th cars with the program.