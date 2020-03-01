Washburn Theater and KC Friends of Alvin Ailey put on performance fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Washburn University teamed up with a Kansas city organization to put on a good show for a good cause.

Professional dancers from the KC Friends of Alvin Ailey took to the stage for a performance celebrating the evolution of African American styles of dance.

The performance was also a fundraiser for the Washburn University Theater AileyCamp Summer Internship .

The AileyCamp is a youth dance camp in in Kansas City, in which up to 30 Topeka students attend each year.

“We just use dance as a vehicle to learn all sorts of life skills, how to be a part of a group, how to have some responsibility, how to have respect for authority,” said member of the KC Friends of Alvin Ailey Advisory Board Monique Pittman Lui.

Donations from the performance will help provide a Washburn theater student with a paid internship at the AileyCamp.

“The opportunity for our students to be a part of this camp as interns is life changing,” said Washburn Theater Department Chair Sharon Sullivan.

The performance was also put on in celebration of Black History Month.

For more information about the AileyCamp, click HERE.