TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local university announces it plans to enhance an athletic facility with the help of local supporters.

Wednesday, Washburn University was awarded $1 million from The Capitol Federal Foundation for renovations at Lee Arena. The stadium is home to many organizations and events at Washburn as well as being the home of the Ichabod’s basketball and volleyball teams.

Washburn University President Juliann Mazachek tells 27 News these renovations won’t be the end for Washburn’s improvements on campus.

“Enhancements that are going to happen in Lee Arena are part of a larger vision for modernizing our campus and our learning spaces and creating truly the very best experiences for our students,” Mazachek said.

According to a press release form the university, the upgrades will come in two phases. Phase one will entail replacing the court, provide better seating options including legacy suites, upgrading the technology and creating a multi-purpose room. Phase two will focus on creating a new location for Washburn’s sports medicine program, renovating locker rooms, provide updates to celebrate the history of Washburn Athletics and renovate the entrances.

“Our nice facilities help serve as a strong student-athlete recruitment tool and encourages others to invest in Washburn Athletics initiatives,” Loren Ferré, director, Washburn Athletics said. “We thank Capitol Federal for their continued leadership for our student-athletes and all they do to help us create a program of excellence.”

The university says it is still fundraising for this major project.