Washburn University cancels classes in response to coronavirus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -Washburn University announced Thursday that all in-person classes are cancelled through March 20 and students are encouraged not to return to campus.

After March 20, most classes will be held online. The university said this decision is being made out of an abundance of caution.

“Our priority is always the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff and we think these steps will help protect the Washburn community,” Jerry Farley, Washburn president said. “While there are no cases of the virus in or around our community, we want to make arrangements now to ensure that we can continue to deliver academic courses for the rest of the semester and we feel that this addition of social distancing will help protect our community and our mission.”

The university said the campus remains open with faculty and staff reporting as usual and online classes will continue as normal.

A decision about returning to in-person classes will be made no later than the week of March 23-27.

All large events expecting 100 or more people on campus through April 4 will be reviewed and possibly canceled.

A decision will be made for Washburn Tech soon.