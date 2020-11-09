Washburn University cancels graduation ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Washburn University is postponing its plans for a November graduation ceremony, citing an increase in coronavirus cases on campus and in the community.

“We will reschedule graduation celebrations at some point in the future. Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, we will wait for appropriate circumstances to finalize and announce the plan,” the university said. “We know our graduates are disappointed, as are our faculty and staff. Graduation is an important milestone and one of the all-time favorite events on campus. It marks a significant passage in the lives of our students and we love celebrating with them. However, with the pandemic worsening at this point, the responsible choice is to postpone the event.”

In October, the university announced graduations would be held with a limited number of guests and social distancing protocol.