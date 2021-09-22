Washburn University celebrating National Forensic Science Week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s National Forensic Science Week and Washburn University is celebrating with its students.

Experts in the field talked with students on Wednesday and answered any questions about what they do.

Washburn Forensics Assistant Professor Director Holly ONeill said forensics offers a lot of job opportunities for interested students; including chemistry, biology, anthropology, and criminal justice.

“Forensic science actually incorporates anything from crime scene investigation which you might see on TV, all the way to the personnel that works in the lab that actually do the evidence analysis inside the lab, and then law enforcement as well,” ONeill said.

She said Washburn’s programs focus on hands-on learning, including a section for students to do forensic marijuana research.

To learn more about the Washburn Forensics program, click here.