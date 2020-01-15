Washburn University delays opening indoor athletic facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The opening of a new indoor athletic facility at Washburn University has been delayed. The $20.6 million facility was originally expected to open in August 2020.

Washburn Athletic Director Loren Ferre said the opening was pushed back after a steel beam fell during construction last fall. The facility is now expected to open in October 2020.

“It’s going to be an unbelievable facility,” Ferre said. “It’s going to be a first class facility with a 200 meter bank track. We should be able to host some of the top track meets in the country.”

Along with being a welcome addition to Washburn’s sports programs, Ferre says the facility will be good for Topeka as well. By hosting track meets and other competitions, Ferre says the facility will bring interest and tax revenue to the area.