Washburn University holding free mental health screenings for the public

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mental health has become a big concern during this pandemic and a local university is helping people who need help.

Washburn’s Psychological Services Clinic in Topeka is holding a free mental health screening Thursday, September 16 for anyone in the public who might be suffering from depression.

You’ll fill out a short questionnaire and then meet with a therapist to go over treatment options.

The chair of the clinic and psychology department Cindy Turk said depression is often triggered by stress, which many are dealing with more than ever because of COVID.

“If they’ve been feeling down, blue, or depressed and if it’s getting to the point that they feel like they’re not living the life that they want to lead, or that it’s interfering with their life in some way,” Turk said. “It would be a really good idea to do a screening.”

The screenings are on September 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. inside Henderson Learning Center room 111.

If you want to fill out the questionnaire beforehand, click here.