Washburn University holding in-person graduation, limits number of guests per student

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fall 2020 graduates will be able to participate in in-person graduation this November, according to the university.

Washburn University will hold an in-person graduation ceremony at Lee Arena to recognize the graduating class of Fall 2020. The ceremony will also be live-streamed to allow access to those not attending in-person, according to a news release.

Each student will be allowed to bring two guests and need to RSVP in advance. Individual school ceremonies will take place on the following dates:

School of Business – November 16, 7:00 p.m.

School of Nursing – November 17, 5:30 p.m.

School of Applied Studies – November 18, 6:30 p.m.

School of Law – November 19, 7:00 p.m.

College of Arts and Sciences – November 20, 6:30 p.m.

Students and guests are required to wear a face mask or covering and remain six feet apart within campus buildings.