Washburn University hosts screening clinic for adolescent mental health

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn University is hosting an open house for children to help spot early signs of mental health issues.

The open house took place from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 in the lobby of Henderson Learning Center.

“That open house is focused on our child clinic,” Dr. Cindy Turk, director of the Physiological Services Clinic, said. “So, our child clinic is trying to promote the fact that we do services that are of interest to the people in the community. It can be people in the Washburn community, but it can also be anyone in the Topeka community.”

It provides families the opportunity to assess children’s behavior and see if treatment is needed. Washburn also provides treatment options, including therapy.

“It can be very important to screen children for things such as learning disabilities or ADHD to ensure that they get early access to help in the school setting,” clinical director Kimberly Day said. “It is an integral part of ensuring children are successful learners in the school environment”.

If you were not able to make the open house, but are still interested in the services provided by Washburn’s Psychology Services Clinic, they are available by phone at 785-670-1750, or online by clicking here.