TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University is hosting a special celebration to honor its 15th President.

Washburn University is continuing to welcome its new president, JuliAnn Mazachek with special events in October. The university is hosting these events throughout Washburn Homecoming week to honor Mazachek’s historic achievement, according to the Washburn University website.

Mazacheck is the first woman to hold the position as president of Washburn University. To celebrate, Washburn university is hosting an Inauguration Ceremony, along with homecoming events Oct. 23-28. Students, faculty, staff and alumni are invited to attend the Inauguration Ceremony Friday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. in Lee Arena. A public reception will follow the ceremony in Lee Arena from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Washburn University Board of Regents names Mazachek to take the place of Jerry Farley, who served 25 years as the President of Washburn University. Mazachek previously spent 30 years at Washburn University filling different leadership roles, according to a press release from Washburn University.