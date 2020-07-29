Washburn University Marching Band to perform virtually in Fall 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University Marching Blues will not perform live in the fall of 2020.

The university made the decision due to coronavirus concerns and the university’s commitment to the safety and health of all students, faculty and staff.

“I personally will miss watching the Washburn University marching band coming across the lawn toward Yager Stadium before a home football game this fall,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, president of Washburn University. “I know that the marching band is as much part of the experience as the football game for many of our students and alumni. However, the safety of our marching band students is paramount and it is with that in mind that the decision was made to move to a virtual marching band experience this year.”

Washburn University’s Director of Bands Tom Seddon and Chair of the Washburn University Music Department Craig Treinen are looking to put the marching band on the big screen in the Moore Bowl at Yager Stadium, with pre-game shows and a virtual half-time for the football games.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.