TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local university has found someone to fill its Vice President of Academic Affairs position after almost two years.

Washburn University announced on Wednesday it has named a new provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. Washburn’s President JuliAnn Mazachek named John Fritch as the person who will take over that role next year. Fritch is currently serving as dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Science at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), according to a press release from Washburn University.

“I am thrilled for Dr. Fritch to join Washburn’s leadership team. His deep and broad ranging experience as a dean and university leader along with his commitment to listening and working collaboratively across the campus will set Washburn on a path of continued excellence and innovation for the future,” Mazachek said. “He is an excellent communicator who develops exciting ideas and strategies for helping not only students, but faculty, grow and be successful.”

In this new role, Fritch will be Washburn’s chief academic officer and will take the lead on all academic activities, administrative leaders and faculty affairs for all six of Washburn’s colleges and schools, including Washburn Tech, according to the press release.

“I am incredibly honored to be joining the Washburn community,” Fritch said. “When I visited with faculty, staff, students and members of the community, I was deeply impressed with the commitment to student success and academic excellence. I look forward to returning to Kansas, where I earned my graduate degrees, and calling this special place home.”

He comes to Washburn University after working at UNI for more than 20 years. Fritch has earned a master’s and a doctorate degree in communications studies from the University of Kansas after completing a bachelor’s degree in speech communication at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to the press release.

Fritch is stepping into this role after Laura Stephenson served as interim provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs since the spring of 2022, according to the press release. Fritch will start his work at Washburn University Feb. 19, 2024.

