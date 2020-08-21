Washburn University postpones Black Lives Matter Rally set for Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Black Lives Matter rally and march scheduled for Friday night at Washburn has been postponed due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the county, according to the university.

University officials postponed the event Friday morning after talking with county health officials about exposure risk. They said it will be rescheduled to a later date.

Officials also emphasized the cancellation is a preventative measure for the university and the decision is not based on any reported cluster cases, according to a news release.