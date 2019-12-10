Washburn University president discusses new law school, indoor training center construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University has multiple construction projects in the works, including a multi-million dollar law school.

Washburn University President Jerry Farley joined Brittany Moore Tuesday morning to discuss the new buildings’ benefits to local students. The school recently announced it raised $33 million to build a new law school at the corner of Southwest 21st Street and Washburn Avenue. Farley said the facility will feature the pinnacle of digital law technology.

“It’s going to have space for about 325 students in it, a modern library,” Farley said. “Another thing that the American Bar Association has permitted now is we can have a third year of law school outside the building. They can go to a practice somewhere and learn on the job.”

Farley also gave an update on progress on the university’s new indoor training facility, saying much of the building’s steel skeleton for the football field has been erected. Construction crews will begin on the indoor track next.

Farley recalled an incident where a steel girder fell during construction on the track, but no one was hurt and progress resumed as normal.

The president also said he is excited for the university’s December graduation ceremony, and shared his plans for a vacation during winter break.

