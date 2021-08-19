Washburn University president helps students move in to kick off the new school year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn’s president joined a group of volunteer students to help move in incoming freshmen as the new school year begins.

The 2021-22 school year will mark another year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as students are returning to class, the Washburn facility and staff are keeping students safety in mind as they move into campus.

“We want this school year to feel as normal as possible,” said Jerry Farley, president of Washburn University. “We really have two freshman classes this year because the group last year was not able to experience all of the activities and campus life that a normal school year holds”.

The goal for the year is to give all of the new and returning students the most normal year possible amidst the rising COVID-19 and Delta cases in the area.

“It is so much fun to come out here and watch the students run across campus and get involved with all of the activities. It’s just an exciting time and that’s what we love doing as a university,” said Farley.

For Farley, the hope is to keep students in person and in the classroom for the entire school year. Classes will begin this Monday for students. Masks will be required by all students in all indoor settings.