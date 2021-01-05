Washburn University President looks forward to students returning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – President of Washburn University Jerry Farley is concerned about students returning to school after winter break, but believes the longer break will help mitigate spread of the coronavirus.

“We want to make sure when they come back to Kansas they don’t bring bad stuff with them,” Farley told KSNT Tuesday morning, “And, so far it’s worked out pretty well this year.”

Farley said about 60% of classes will be face to face on campus.

Other big news coming from Washburn includes the new law building.

“We want to make sure we have everything that is necessary to turn out great attorneys for us,” Farley said.

The changes coming to Washburn include the new indoor athletic facility Farley hopes can host indoor athletic track meets that will draw people to the university and Topeka.