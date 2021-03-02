Washburn University President sad to hear Dole’s diagnosis: ‘He is what a statesman should be’

Washburn University President Jerry Farley is excited to see cars and students back on campus.

“There were cars in the parking lot; when I got to my office there were students walking across campus, it’s exciting,” Farley told KSNT News this morning.

President Farley believes Washburn has been able to weather the pandemic so far because the university has had an “aggressive approach.”

Farley said the school has had 300 infections, with 65% of infections being students, and no hospitalizations.

Farley also said he is sad after hearing about alumnus Bob Dole’s diagnosis of stage four lung cancer.

“He is a magnificent individual. He is what a statesman should be,” Farley said. “We’re very proud of him.”

Dole will be honored when the plaza in front of the Washburn University School of Law is named for the former senator and presidential candidate.