Washburn University President to students: ‘Continue with your studies’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University President Jerry Farley is urging students to, “continue with their studies.”

Farley joined KSNT Tuesday morning to talk about what students want, how the school is adapting to the changes coronavirus is forcing and the school’s new athletic venue.

Farley encouraged students considering a year long delay in their studies to move forward with school. Although he admitted students want to return to classes when it is safe.

“We find students prefer to have face to face,” Farley told KSNT.

Farley said sports which were abbreviated in the fall will return to Washburn in the spring.