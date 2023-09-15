TOPEKA (KSNT) – A generous retired faculty member with Washburn University is giving back to provide more spaces for students on campus.

Friday, a retired professor has anonymously committed to giving Washburn University $3.5 million, the University announced in a press release. This donation will go towards enhancing the outdoor areas of campus, as well as creating a music and entertainment area.

“The donor’s passion for music and creating a vibrant, student-friendly campus fit perfectly with our vision for how Washburn invites and serves our students and community,” Washburn University President Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek said. “This gift is truly transformational and will create gathering spaces for our students and community to experience and appreciate music on Washburn’s beautiful campus for generations to come.”

The University does not have any plans to share for this project, but it is working on a number of other projects, according to the press release. Washburn is currently developing a 10-year master plan to enhance the campus by creating more outdoor gathering spaces in the middle of campus along with major building projects.

Another project that recently received funding was renovating Lee Arena with the help of the Capitol Federal Foundation.