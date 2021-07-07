Washburn University receives largest gift in campus history

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation announced it has received a gift of $10.2 million from anonymous donors.

The gift will be used for several capital projects in the coming years as well as scholarships. This is the largest gift received in Washburn University’s history.

One project benefiting from the gift is a recital hall that will be constructed just north of White Concert Hall along 17th street. The project was approved by the Washburn University Board of Regents in October of 2020. The new recital hall will benefit students in Washburn University’s music department and local community organizations creating a smaller, more intimate space for musicians and audiences alike and state-of-the-art technology for recording and livestreams. The gift will help launch a fundraising campaign with a goal of $5.25 million for the recital hall.