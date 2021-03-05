Washburn University recognizes first-generation family of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University honored its first-generation family of the year Friday afternoon.

This year’s family is the Cardenas-Torres family.

Rafael Cardenas-Torres is from Topeka and a first-generation college student.

He earned his Associate of Liberal Arts degree in 2019 and is graduating in May 2021 with his Bachelor of Business Administration.

His family was chosen because of their support for Washburn.

“It means a lot to me. Not just me, but my family. It’s the hard work and dedication that everyone has put into it, not just me,” Cardenas-Torres said. “But everybody who supports me, who has helped me. With my difficult times, just everything.”

The university added recognition specifically for first-generation families last spring and it’s now become an annual tradition.

Officials said honoring first-generation families encourages other family members to pursue higher education.