TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University has announced that it will no longer be requiring masks in most areas on its main campus and Washburn Tech.

This announcement came from Washburn’s Director of Public Relations Patrick Early which went into detail on how mask policies at the university will be changing in the near future. Beginning on Friday, March 4, the university says that masks will no longer be required except in certain areas and for those who are in the 6-10 day quarantine period for COVID-19. Additionally, the announcement states that those who wish to continue wearing masks are free to do so and that any attempts at “mask shaming” will not be tolerated.

The university backs up its recent decision by saying that though variants are still popping up and that many areas in Kansas are still hot spots for COVID-19, they will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance as well as that of the Shawnee County Health Department. The CDC recently updated masking recommendations for much of the U.S. as COVID-19 numbers fall nationwide.

Further changes to masking policies at Washburn include the following: