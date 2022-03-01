TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University has announced that it will no longer be requiring masks in most areas on its main campus and Washburn Tech.
This announcement came from Washburn’s Director of Public Relations Patrick Early which went into detail on how mask policies at the university will be changing in the near future. Beginning on Friday, March 4, the university says that masks will no longer be required except in certain areas and for those who are in the 6-10 day quarantine period for COVID-19. Additionally, the announcement states that those who wish to continue wearing masks are free to do so and that any attempts at “mask shaming” will not be tolerated.
The university backs up its recent decision by saying that though variants are still popping up and that many areas in Kansas are still hot spots for COVID-19, they will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance as well as that of the Shawnee County Health Department. The CDC recently updated masking recommendations for much of the U.S. as COVID-19 numbers fall nationwide.
Further changes to masking policies at Washburn include the following:
- Some locations on campus will still require masking upon entry. Some will continue to require masks due to health concerns, such as the Student Health Clinic, and others may be required due to a particular program’s requirement or due to mandates by an outside governing body such as the NCAA.
- Locations which require masking will display Washburn-provided signage at each entrance to their facility.
- The university still has a modest supply of KN-95 masks which are available at Student Health.
- Individual faculty and academic staff members with questions should consult with their respective supervisor, or department chair, or dean as appropriate to your academic unit.
- Likewise, any staff members in administrative and service departments with questions should consult their respective supervisor.
- The university will follow the quarantine and isolation recommendations by the CDC and/or Shawnee County as we have from the beginning of the pandemic.
- The university will also continue to review its COVID policies.