Washburn University requiring masks inside buildings this fall

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Masks will be required inside buildings on Washburn University’s campus starting August 9, regardless of vaccination status.

Officials say the decision is necessary to continue in-person learning, while the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the community.

Masks will not be required if a person is alone in workspaces and offices.

They are optional but strongly recommended in outdoor public spaces where people can’t social distance.

Students living in residence halls will be required to present proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test in order to move in. If students don’t have one of the two required documents, officials will send them to the Student Health Clinic for a test prior to moving in.