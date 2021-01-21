Washburn University returning to in-person learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University announced its plans Thursday afternoon to bring in-person classes back.

The university will come back from remote learning beginning Feb. 1, according to a notice sent to staff at Washburn. The note specified the changes affect Washburn University and the Washburn School of Law, but not Washburn Institute of Technology.

University officials said they decided to come back to in-person classes after the Shawnee County Health Department noted positive trends locally regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, this week’s scorecard shows significant improvement in key areas, including a significant reduction in new cases. Based on this information, Washburn University will resume in-person classes on Monday, February 1. JuliAnn Mazachek, Washburn University Vice President for Academic Affairs

Washburn University did note it is using five different methods for teaching classes for the spring semester, and the in-person change applies specifically to courses with “traditional lecture format” or “hybrid-partial web delivery.” Any class labeled “remote” or “online” on Washburn’s class listings will not be taught in-person.

Any student interested in seeing if their course is eligible to return from remote learning can view the Washburn 2021 Course Schedule by clicking here.