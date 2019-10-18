Washburn University School of Law ranked in top 10 law schools outside the Ivy League

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University’s law school was ranked in the top 10 law schools outside the Ivy League by the College Gazette.

Out of over 225 law schools in the United States, College Gazette ranked Washburn University School of Law number seven of the 10 best schools for a number of reasons.

The ranking cited their high bar pass rate, a number of nationally-ranked students and high national ranking in Governmental Law as a few of the reasons for its top 10 ranking.

Washburn also had 70% of its students employed within 10 months of graduating, which is higher than the national average of 62%.

The College Gazette called Washburn University School of Law “truly one of the great hidden gem law schools throughout the U.S.”

