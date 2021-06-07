Washburn University School of Law to break ground on a new $34 million law building.

The proposed Robert J. Dole Plaza outside of the new Washburn University Law School.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University of Law is bringing host donors, alumni and other dignitaries together to break ground on a new $34 million law building this Friday.

The new law school will be built on campus at the corner of 21st Street and Washburn Ave.

The new facility is estimated at $33 million. It will be funded by a combination of university resources and private fundraising.

The university will host the event at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 11 at the southeast corner of Washburn University’s campus just south of the KBI lab building.

“Washburn University School of Law completed fundraising for its new law building in 2020 and is excited to break ground on a new building to fit the needs of the changing legal curriculum. This new innovative building will be equipped with technology to reflect the advances made with Washburn Law’s Third Year Anywhere program while continuing to train lawyers who are practice-ready.” Washburn University

It was announced in December of 2020 that Kansas politician Bob Dole will be honored in the form of a new $1 million plaza for the new law building.

In December The Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation announced that a $1 million matching gift challenge has been completed. The funds will help create the Senator Robert J. Dole Plaza. It will complement the new building for the Washburn University School of Law at the corner of 21st and Washburn.