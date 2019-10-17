Washburn University sees drop in international enrollment due to “visa issues”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University has seen a drop in international enrollment for the past two years. This is part of a national trend of less international students studying in the U.S. overall.

Washburn University President Jerry Farley says they are still recruiting high numbers of students from places like Nepal and China. However, for the past two years, there has been a problem securing visas.

“A year ago we recruited a class of about 50, 52, and when they went to pick up their visa at the US embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal they didn’t get a visa,” said Farley. “Out of the 50 we got 17.”

Farley says they saw a similar drop this year with students from Nepal and China. He says they worked with Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas) and the State Department to find out why this was happening. He says they were just told they didn’t meet the criteria.

International students pay full tuition which Farley says is a loss for the university, but he also says the international students are key to the campus experience.

“We want to diversify the campus,” said Farley. “There are some students that have never met a person from Nepal or a person from China so we want to give them that opportunity and that experience.”

Washburn is not alone in this problem. Northeast Kansas schools like Kansas State University and Emporia State University are seeing similar drops in international enrollment but representatives from the schools say visas isn’t the only issue.

“Student visas is one of the issues related to a decline in international student enrollment. Other challenges include currency rates, energy prices, political issues in the students’ home country and the U.S., as well as trade policy,” said Michelle Geering, public information officer at K-State.

Mark Daly, dean of international students at Emporia State University, says he believes that along with visa issues, there are two other things contributing to the loss of international students: