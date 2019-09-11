Washburn University students plant flags on campus for 9/11

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two local groups divided on politics came together to commemorate 9/11 on Tuesday night.

The Washburn University Young Republicans and Young Democrats planted flags outside the Memorial Union.

Students say it’s not just a way to show the community that they’ll never forget, but also a way to teach the younger students who don’t have memories of the attack why it’s so important.

“Getting out here and still seeing the we’d never forgotten about what happened and that was the big motto, that we’d never forget, so actually still seeing that live in on means a lot,” Jonathan Hicks, a Washburn University student and veteran said.

This is the second year of the event.