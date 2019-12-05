Washburn University to build new law school building

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University’s Board of Regents approved plans to design and build a new building for its law school.

The new law school will be built on campus at the corner of 21st Street and Washburn Ave.

The new facility is estimated at $33 million. It will be funded by a combination of university resources and private fundraising.

Once the building has been completed and occupied, the existing law building will house other university programs and offices.

Construction on the new building is set to start immediately. There’s no date for completion of the project at this time.

