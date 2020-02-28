Washburn University to host Kansas Silent Film Festival with live orchestra

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 24th annual Kansas Silent Film Festival is taking place this weekend, featuring films from 1920 through 1929 and a live orchestra in pit to play along with them.

After having the festival every year for 24 years, organizers said they believe it’s the diverse aspect of the event that brings so many people in every year.

“Diversity. I mean it’s diversity of schedule, diversity of the people and the musicians, diversity of the people we bring in the special guests and so forth. So, it’s really kind of a fun thing to do.” said Bill Shaffer, director of the Kansas Silent Film Festival.

In previous year’s, the festival has taken on a theme to follow with it’s film such as “The First Academy Awards” and “Women in Silent Films.” This year, they have decided to have no theme, expanding the diverse work that they can show for the event.

Some of the film’s being show will be “Why Worry?” featuring Harold Lloyd and very fitting for this year with the film “Leap Year” featuring Roscoe Arbuckle who was born in Smith Center, Kansas.

For more details on this years Kansas Silent Film Festival, click here.