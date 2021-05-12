Washburn University welcomes back seniors 60+ Audit Program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University campus is welcoming back the 60+ Audit Program for the fall of 2021.

The program was paused when class sizes were decreased because of the pandemic.

“Our past participants have been asking about the resumption of the program. We’re pleased that conditions have now improved so that we can offer it once again,” said Stephanie Lanning, university registrar.

Washburn University said registration for the classes will take place Friday, August 20, 2021 in room 100 at Morgan Hall. Registration is done by last name.

A-G — 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

H-Q – 11:00 a.m. – Noon

R-Z — 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

“Courses for the program are offered on a space-available basis and are subject to a specified minimum number of fee-paying students,” Lanning said. “And, while auditors are not charged tuition, the costs of materials and/or textbooks are the responsibility of the auditor.”

Seniors who audit the classes are not required to do homework assignments or take exams but are welcome to participate in classroom discussion.

“All auditors must be at least 60 years old on or before the first day of the semester/term in which the class is taught and should be prepared to verify their birth date, either with a driver’s license or other government-issued id or birth certificate at registration,” Lanning said.

To register participants can follow this link.