TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local university is helping incoming students get acquainted with the ins and outs of college life before they start classes next semester.

On Friday, Washburn University welcomed new students to tour the campus, meet staff and participate in a scholarship raffle. A university representative says events like these help future Ichabods make their college decision.

“This is a community that cares about them,” Director of Enrollment, Alan Bearman said. “One of the ways we have done that today is unveiling our new scholarship grid to help them understand that affordable, high-quality education is within reach.”

The university is preparing for an open house next week for students who start in the spring. Click here to check dates and times.

